Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,615,000 after buying an additional 92,380 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.90. 95,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.43. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

