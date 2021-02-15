Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,443 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,555,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $6,444,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $498.84. The stock had a trading volume of 91,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,721. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.52. The company has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

