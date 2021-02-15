Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 992 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after acquiring an additional 194,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after acquiring an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $197.99. 108,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.