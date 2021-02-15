Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,376 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 357,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,368,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,843,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Shares of D traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.87. The stock had a trading volume of 416,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $77.88. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,593.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

