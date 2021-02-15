Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,846,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,412,000 after buying an additional 254,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after buying an additional 100,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 243,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $200,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $127,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,536. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,617. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $157.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 2.54.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.44.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

