Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $8.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.72. 143,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,710. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.45.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

