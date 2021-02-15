Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 52,466 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in AT&T by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 827,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 82,706 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.80. 1,238,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,123,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

