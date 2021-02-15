Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.82. The company had a trading volume of 153,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,128. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

