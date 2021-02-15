FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASET opened at $30.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $31.55.

