FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.89.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $264.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $325.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

