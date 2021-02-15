FirstService (TSE:FSV) PT Raised to C$160.00 at Raymond James

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price objective upped by Raymond James to C$160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FSV. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian raised FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$165.00.

TSE:FSV opened at C$189.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$176.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$171.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.13. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$83.36 and a twelve month high of C$198.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

