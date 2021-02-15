First Trust Advisors LP Sells 477 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 596,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,723,000 after acquiring an additional 153,959 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 867.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 53,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 47,948 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 212,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $119.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 141.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.13.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

