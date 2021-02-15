First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 41,284 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,969,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,775,000 after buying an additional 818,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after buying an additional 310,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 662.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after buying an additional 255,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,554 shares of company stock worth $3,240,423. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $150.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $165.18. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.