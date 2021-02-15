First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 3,960 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.03% of Middlesex Water worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth $129,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth $182,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 479.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $79.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.23%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

