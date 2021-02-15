First Trust Advisors LP Has $15.95 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,388 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $15,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Shares of BR stock opened at $148.07 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

