First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

NYSE EW opened at $87.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.91. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,332 shares of company stock worth $28,354,537 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

