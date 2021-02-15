First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce sales of $154.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.60 million to $156.70 million. First Interstate BancSystem reported sales of $166.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $610.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.80 million to $635.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $619.65 million, with estimates ranging from $596.70 million to $642.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $43.70. 211,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,912. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.42%.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,151 shares of company stock worth $18,621,784. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

