Financial Contrast: SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) & AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SeaSpine has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SeaSpine and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -27.32% -24.38% -19.64% AVITA Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaSpine and AVITA Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $159.08 million 3.13 -$39.28 million ($2.07) -8.71 AVITA Medical $14.26 million 38.45 -$42.03 million ($2.07) -12.25

SeaSpine has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaSpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of SeaSpine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SeaSpine and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 1 6 0 2.86 AVITA Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

SeaSpine presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.17%. AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.01%. Given AVITA Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than SeaSpine.

Summary

SeaSpine beats AVITA Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company has development and licensing agreement with restor3d, Inc. to develop 3D-printed interbody devices. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish and explore development of a spray-on treatment for patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and a research collaboration with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore novel approaches for skin rejuvenation. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical Inc. is based in Valencia, California.

