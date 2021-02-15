Financial Analysis: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and Qualigen Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Qualigen Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 182.26%. Given Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Qualigen Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and Qualigen Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.80 million ($1.76) -0.70 Qualigen Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.67 million ($26.50) -0.15

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualigen Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and Qualigen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -55.70% -49.08% Qualigen Therapeutics N/A N/A -91.03%

Summary

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals beats Qualigen Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke. The company is also developing RES-529, a PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of oncology primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a cooperative research agreement with the University of Virginia Health and the Integrated Translational Research Institute of Virginia to evaluate the transcrocetinate sodium in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19 infection. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood. Qualigen, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

