Financial Analysis: Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) & Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR)

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Azure Power Global and Commerce Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Azure Power Global presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.56%. Given Azure Power Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Commerce Energy Group.

Risk & Volatility

Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Energy Group has a beta of -10.96, indicating that its stock price is 1,196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power Global and Commerce Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global -14.74% -4.80% -1.01% Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Azure Power Global and Commerce Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global $171.90 million 10.04 -$30.00 million ($0.47) -76.43 Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Commerce Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Azure Power Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Azure Power Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Azure Power Global beats Commerce Energy Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 43 utility scale projects and various commercial rooftop projects with a combined rated capacity of 1,808 MW. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Commerce Energy Group Company Profile

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

