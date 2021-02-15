Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Short Interest Update

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of FSAM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. 38,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,800. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Fifth Street Asset Management has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.39.
Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile
