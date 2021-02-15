Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Short Interest Update

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FSAM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. 38,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,800. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Fifth Street Asset Management has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

