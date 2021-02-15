Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000.

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $112.48. 2,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.04. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $112.50.

