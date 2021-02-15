Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FERGY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of FERGY opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

