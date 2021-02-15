FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 0.7% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,411,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in FedEx by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $8.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.00. 176,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.19. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.