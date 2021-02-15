Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Short Interest Update

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,184,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the January 14th total of 11,391,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,301,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:FNMA opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.55 and a beta of 2.38. Federal National Mortgage Association has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Federal National Mortgage Association in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.