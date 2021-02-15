Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the January 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FBSS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338. Fauquier Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBSS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fauquier Bankshares by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 73,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. It provides various loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land, residential real estate, personal, and home equity lines of credit, as well as automobile and various consumer financing services.

