FARO Technologies (FARO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect FARO Technologies to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $78.80 on Monday. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54.

In other news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

