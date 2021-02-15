FansTime Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One FansTime token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $2.96 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FansTime has traded up 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.76 or 0.00927381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050244 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.13 or 0.04970940 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000175 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

