F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the lowest is $2.34. F5 Networks posted earnings per share of $2.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $10.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $12.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $145,695.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,545.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $612,461.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,856 shares in the company, valued at $12,225,383.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,331 shares of company stock worth $3,439,491 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $210.62 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $211.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.91.

F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

