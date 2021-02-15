Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $175.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.47.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.36. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $153.26.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

