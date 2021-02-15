Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 194,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

