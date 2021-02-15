Exantas Capital Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:XAN)

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) announced a dividend on Friday, February 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Exantas Capital has decreased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years.

XAN opened at $4.04 on Monday. Exantas Capital has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 251.90 and a quick ratio of 251.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Shares of Exantas Capital are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, February 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

