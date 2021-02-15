EveryCoin (EVY) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.26 Million

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 480.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. EveryCoin has a market cap of $22.26 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EveryCoin has traded up 1,622% against the US dollar. One EveryCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00064669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00890979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00048690 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.33 or 0.04872660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00023629 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin (CRYPTO:EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

