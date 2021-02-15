Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eversource Energy.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,218. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

