Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVLO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ EVLO traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.18. 7,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,962. The firm has a market cap of $815.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 7,700 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 361,627 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 196,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.