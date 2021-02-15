Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eurofins Scientific has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

