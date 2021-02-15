EuroDry (EDRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect EuroDry to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.19. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

