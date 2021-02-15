Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $13,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $233.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 129.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $239.47.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

In other news, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,274 shares of company stock valued at $7,094,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

