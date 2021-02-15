Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 5,758 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,861 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.