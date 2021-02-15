Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 12,590 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.2% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.69. 543,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,735,872. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

