Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $60,211,000 after purchasing an additional 619,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.30. 247,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average of $92.71. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

