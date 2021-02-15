Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 818 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 500,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after purchasing an additional 467,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $197.99. 108,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

