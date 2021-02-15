Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.85.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $832.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

