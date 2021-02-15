Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.91) Per Share (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.91) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $29.86 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,384.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 61,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,008,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

