ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the January 14th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

ERYP traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $181.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.73.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

