Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.03.

NYSE ETRN opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,038,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,583 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 30.0% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after acquiring an additional 188,063 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 152.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,695,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 23.4% during the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 3,549,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 672,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

