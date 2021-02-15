Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 149,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Barclays cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.