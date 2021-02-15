Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $7.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

