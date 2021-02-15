Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

EPD stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $26.76.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.