EnterCoin Price Down 26.5% Over Last Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $226,690.60 and approximately $55,771.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EnterCoin Coin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

EnterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

